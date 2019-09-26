Hailey Bieber Dressed Like a Bride at Her Bachelorette Party Last Night

After a few delays, it looks like the formal Bieber nuptials are just around the corner.

On Wednesday night, Hailey Bieber celebrated her bachelorette party with some close friends (including Kendall Jenner), and the bride-to-be fittingly wore a veil for the occasion.

According to Daily Mail, she and her friends celebrated in L.A. with dinner and an outing at a nightclub, and true to bachelorette party tradition, brought along pink plastic wine glasses and penis-shaped bottles.

Along with her novelty veil, Hailey wore a white strapless minidress for the occasion, and accessorized with a white cross-body bag.

Though the Biebers got married in a city hall ceremony in New York last year, they had always planned on having a second, more formal ceremony later on with friends and family. The couple previously sent out save the date cards, though the date kept changing, and they reportedly postponed the celebrations so that Justin could focus on his mental health. Earlier this year, a source told Us Weekly that the couple was planning on September for their wedding date to coincide with the one-year anniversary of their first wedding.

Last month, TMZ reported that the Biebers have set Sept. 30 as a date, and the wedding will be taking place in South Carolina.

“They are trying to keep the wedding details quiet, but both seem very excited,” a source previously told People about the upcoming nuptials. “They are very happy about their married life together.”