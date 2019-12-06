Hailey Bieber Is Dressing Like Baby Yoda  

While everyone on the internet is busy obsessing over Baby Yoda, buying up Baby Yoda merch (pre-sale only, at that), and making the little guy into meme after meme after meme, Hailey Bieber is taking things one step further and actually embodying the Mandalorian's standout star. Bieber was snapped heading to an appointment wearing a cocoon coat that looked a lot like Baby Yoda's very own outfit.

Bieber's head-to-toe monochrome look looked super-cozy. The ensemble included a long, belted coat cardigan paired with a coordinating sweater and flowing pants. Polished and relaxed at the same time, it looked very much like a luxe outfit perfect for errands and intergalactic travel. Like Baby Yoda's robes, it was khaki, flowing, and something everyone wants to get a piece of. Dazed even noted that Baby Yoda's draped coat could very well be something out of a Margiela collection. Or Rick Owens. Or Yeezy.

any given character from big little lies on their balcony at 6am pic.twitter.com/CKWq2ml5l5 — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) November 30, 2019

bb yoda has taste pic.twitter.com/mQavD69tYJ — Kevin Wong 🚀 (@kwprime) December 1, 2019

The cozy outfit follows celebs' new obsession with adding a dash of comfort to their looks. Katie Holmes was seen wearing a cashmere bra under an open cardigan and then remixed the entire idea of a cardigan by layering one over a jean jacket. Reese Witherspoon wore a sweater in a similar shade of khaki and its oversized, boxy proportion looks just as cozy and cool as Bieber's. Witherspoon and Bieber two even wore white sneakers with their outfits, proving that being comfortable and polished is a combo worth putting together no matter where you're headed.