Hailey Baldwin Shares One Telling Detail About Her Wedding Gown

While Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are already legally married, they've still got a big religious ceremony on the calendar. And while details have been scant — very scant — Baldwin did spill a tiny detail during her latest video with Vogue for its 73 Questions series. In the clip, Baldwin shared the color of her dress and, not surprisingly, it's not traditional.

"I can't say much but I can say it's kind of like an off white color," she told the magazine. Back in September, the two had a super-secret ceremony at a courthouse, where they exchanged vows and officially became husband and wife. Soon after, Baldwin changed her name, sort of. Her Instagram handle was updated in November, going from @HaileyBaldwin to @HaileyBieber.

Earlier this year, the two sent out save the dates, but later reports claimed that the two had to postpone the ceremony because the groom's family couldn't make it out to California for the occasion. Because of that, they're taking more time to plan a destination wedding and sources have said that the couple is hoping to find a tropical spot.

Now, reports are stating that the wedding has been moved to April or May. "Justin and Hailey both love tropical destinations. They are currently looking into options for a tropical wedding," a source close to Bieber told People.