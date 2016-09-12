Hailey Baldwin Slays the NYFW Runway in a Black Pleated Dress at Prabal Gurung
There's more to Hailey Baldwin than meets the eye.
On Sunday, the 19-year-old model and social media superstar proved that her abilities extend far beyond magazine and advertising editorial and onto the catwalk. Baldwin strut down the Prabal Gurung runway and nailed it in a spring 2017 all-black dress with oversize, billowy sleeves and a pleated skirt design that featured silver metal hardware.
In addition to turning the heads of everyone in the front row, which included model Ashley Graham and Olivia Palermo, the star also smoldered at a dinner in celebration of the brand's Sport collection. For the occasion, she flaunted her toned physique in a white asymmetrical dress with strategic embellishments and a matching white choker.
Recently, Baldwin has not only also walked in top-notch shows like that of Tommy Hilfiger (below), but also is the fresh face of UGG.
Talk about being everywhere.