Hailey Bieber Credits This "Party Trick" for Her and Justin Getting Back Together

Hailey and Justin Bieber may be happily married now, but before they rekindled their romance two years ago, they were barely on speaking terms. However, the ice was broken after the supermodel showcased one of her hidden talents on The Tonight Show, which prompted Justin to call her the next day.

Returning to the late-night set, the 23-year-old revealed how host Jimmy Fallon played a major role in them getting back together. During last night's appearance, Jimmy asked Hailey if she had any party tricks prepared this time around.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images SHOP IT Opens a new window

"Well, I say this because the last time you were on our show, you did something that was the most amazing thing ever. Everybody was talking about it, you opened a beer bottle with your teeth,” Jimmy said on Friday night's episode.

"There's actually another funny story behind this," Hailey began. "And that is that last time I was here, we did this little party trick where I opened a Corona bottle with my teeth. The next morning — after the interview had aired — I got a certain phone call from a certain someone and it was a little like, ‘Hey, how are you? I saw you on Jimmy Fallon last night. You were looking really good. I loved that trick that you did, I had no idea that you can do that. It was so cool.’"

She added: "Cut to, I'm now married to that certain someone."

RELATED: Watch Hailey Bieber Walk Down the Aisle to Meet Justin

In total shock, Jimmy replied, "No, no! WHAT?" Giving credit, where credit's due, Hailey said, "I feel like Jimmy gets a little credit for helping me spark [the romance]."

The timing also checks out. Mrs. Bieber's bottle-opening trick aired back in April 2018, and within a month, Hailey and Justin were photographed making out on the streets of New York City. Soon after, he slipped a diamond ring on her finger.

A modern-day fairytale, folks.