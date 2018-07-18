Hailey Baldwin Already Picked Her Bridesmaids for Her Wedding to Justin Bieber

It’s been a wild ride aboard the Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin romance train, but despite the couple’s lightning fast engagement, it seems they’re still sticking with tradition when it comes to their upcoming wedding.

In a recent interview with Baldwin’s aunt, Kim Basinger, the 64-year-old actress reportedly revealed that her and ex-husband Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland (Hailey’s cousin) and Alaia Baldwin (Hailey’s big sister) are “in the wedding.”

"Oh, it’ll be fun," Basinger said of the Bieber-Baldwin nuptials. "Alaia and Ireland, they’re in the wedding. I think it’s sweet. It’s a very sweet thing. Happiness … We’re living in some really dire times right now."

Alaia, 25, wed writer/producer husband Andrew Aronow last September—Hailey served as maid of honor, while Ireland, 22, was a dutiful bridesmaid at her cousin’s upstate New York bash.

Both Alaia and Ireland congratulated the bride-to-be with sweet throwback posts after news of her and Bieber’s engagement broke:

No word on who else will fill Baldwin’s wedding party, or any of the members of Bieber’s, but regardless: WE. CANNOT. WAIT.