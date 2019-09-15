Hailey Baldwin Reveals Online Haters Made Her Second Guess Her Marriage to Justin Bieber

They say the first year of marriage is the toughest — and when online haters are constantly critiquing your relationship, it's even harder. Just ask Hailey Baldwin who recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Justin Bieber.

After surviving one year of being a newlywed, Baldwin opened up to Vogue Australia about how the constant attacks on her marriage made her question if she and Justin were truly meant to be together. "Nobody from the outside really knows what's going on between us,” she said.

Image zoom Ricky Vigil Moran

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ‘He’s never going to this,’ ‘You’re never going to that,’ ‘You’ll be divorced by then,’ you can't help but wonder: ‘Does someone see something that I don't see?’” the model added. “It starts to mess with your mind. But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it. I’ve been working on retraining my thought process to understand that.”

Ever since Hailey and Justin tied the knot last year, they've been shutting down trolls (mostly Jelena stans) who doubted their commitment. In March, six months into the couple's marriage, Bieber went off on a fan who claimed he was still in love with his ex Selena Gomez. And, a month later, Hailey called out the "little kiddos" saying she was "second best" to Gomez.

But things are better now, according to Hailey. She revealed that she disabled comments except from the people she follows and doesn't listen to the outside noise. "Now it’s easier, because we’ve found a rhythm," the 22-year-old explains. "We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love.”

Hailey and Justin's second wedding is set to take place in South Carolina on Sept. 30.