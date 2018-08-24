Here's 16-Year-Old Hailey Baldwin Waiting In a Throng of Beliebers for Justin Bieber

Before she was a Vogue-verified supermodel, Hailey Baldwin was just your average Belieber. Ha! Just kidding. Her life has always been more or less surreal thanks to her famous actor/producer dad (Stephen Baldwin) and her equally starry uncles (Alec Baldwin, William Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin) and aunts (Kim Basinger).

But we weren't kidding about that Belieber part. Before she said "yes" to Mr. Bieber's proposal, the 22-year-old was just another hardcore fan desperate for a selfie with pop music's most floppy-haired teen heartthrob — and we've got the photos to prove it.

Behold: Baby-faced Bieber and Baldwin way back in 2012.

Splash News

Here, we see Bieber fulfilling his selfie obligations to his fans outside of a hotel. Cute! But wait, just behind the Biebs we spy a blonde Baldwin, who appears to be waiting her turn to snag a quick pic. Double cute!

Apparently, the duo's encounter in 2012 wasn't their first. Way back in 2009 (yes, they were alive then), Baldwin's dad introduced her to the then-burgeoning popstar. A less-than-enthused looking Hailey politely uncrossed her arms to shake his hand around the 0:36 mark.

Two years later in 2011, they posed together on the red carpet at the premiere of Bieber's biopic, Never Say Never. Baldwin's dad was there again.

6 UHQs: Hailey e Stephen Baldwin na premiere de Justin Bieber: Never Say Never - 02 de Fevereiro de 2011. Confira: https://t.co/nOXfzVIhwG pic.twitter.com/Yx4cMpFxuL — Portal Baldwin BR (@portalbaldwin) May 22, 2017

Of course, we all know the ending to this story. Fast-forward 6 years and the duo is not only engaged, but checking off all the coupledom milestones, such as riding Citi Bikes through the streets of New York City, and crying on Citi Bikes through the streets of New York City.

Love them or hate them, you can't deny they've ... known each other for a long time!