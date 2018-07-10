Blame (or Thank) Hailey Baldwin for Justin Bieber's New Look

Must you mustache, Justin?

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber are happily in love and newly engaged, but there’s one thing that could get her to slide that diamond rock right off her ring finger: his mustache. Like us, Baldwin has questioned Bieber’s sartorial choices and his often sloppy appearance. Look, we get that he’s a pop star and can do whatever he wants, however, the minute he reaches scrumbro territory it sounds like Baldwin isn’t willing to stand by his side.

After Bieber confirmed their engagement in a sappy Instagram post, eagle-eyed fans caught Baldwin replying to a comment from his road manager, Ryan Good, who suggested that Bieber grow out his mustache for their wedding (care to tell us when that is, Ryan?). She quickly fired back, “don’t u dare give him that idea you lunatic.” Damn. “Dare” and “lunatic” used in one sentence? Those are fighting words.

Black tie optional. #CommentsByCelebs A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on Jul 9, 2018 at 3:43pm PDT

We presume that Baldwin was joking, but still, arguing for or against a mustache can get you into trouble. Because you asked, we agree with her. Justin, if you’re reading this, please just keep it nice and clean for your big day.

As Marie Claire points out, it is possible that Baldwin really has it out for his stache, and that she’d go as far as postponing the wedding if he’s not clean-shaven. Remember when Kim begged Kylie not to show up with blue hair for her nuptials?

According to fans who recently met Bieber in New York, Baldwin's the reason for the change in his look. Apparently, he said, “Yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know ...”

We were all excited he shaved his mustache and he said “yeah Hailey made me shave it off, well not made me but you know haha” he’s so cute and funny and looked so happy I love him so much — Jimmy ♛ (@Jimmysanchez26) July 6, 2018

Mustache aside, Baldwin sounds like she’s head over heels in love.

Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ❤️ — Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018

“No words could ever express my gratitude,” she tweeted on Monday.

Bieber, you know what to do to keep it that way.