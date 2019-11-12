Hailey Baldwin Offered Words of Support to Aunt Hilaria After Second Miscarriage

Hailey Baldwin took to Instagram with words of love and support for her aunt Hilaria Baldwin.

Hilaria recently shared the heartbreaking news that she had suffered her second miscarriage in seven months. The sad news attracted kind words from followers on the social media platform, but most notably, her niece Hailey left an emotional comment expressing her love and condolences to Hilaria and Alec Baldwin.

"I’m so sorry. Love you guys " wrote Hailey in a show of support for her aunt's difficult time.

Hilaria originally announced her latest pregnancy in September, though unfortunately it wasn't meant to last. She delivered the heartrending news that her baby had passed in a frank Instagram post.

“We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be," she shared alongside a video of herself with her 6-year-old daughter Carmen.

"We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this. I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too," she said of her three other children, Romeo Alejandro David, Leonardo Angel Charles, and Rafael Thomas.

"I told her that this baby isn’t going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time," she wrote of her words to Carmen over the loss of her child. "I’m really devastated right now…I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don’t know what else to say…I’m still in shock and don’t have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi…that’s all I ask "

Hilaria shared news of another unfortunate miscarriage earlier in April, where she thanked fans for listening and offering words of encouragement.

“I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” Hilaria continued. “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…”