Hailey Baldwin Is Barely Recognizable With Brown Hair

Image zoom Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It's a good day for anyone who's ever wondered what Hailey Baldwin looks like with brown hair. The model, who's known for being a buttery blonde, is actually a natural brunette, but even though she's experimented with pastel pink and neon yellow hair, she rarely revisits her roots.

For her latest modeling job, Baldwin teamed up with Interview Magazine for a photoshoot that involved her wearing a chocolate brown bob wig. The wig's very on-trend cut is super-blunt and was given a wet-look style. At first glance, you can barely recognize Baldwin because it's such a departure from her usual blonde lob.

When it comes to determining whether or not a celeb's haircut is real, many of them make me play the "Did they or didn't they?" game. Given that this dramatically different hairstyle appeared in a magazine and I saw Baldwin with blonde hair in her Instagram Story yesterday, her brunette bob is for sure a wig.

Wig or not, in case anyone was wondering, now you know that Baldwin looks just as amazing with deep chocolate brown hair, too.