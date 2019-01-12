Hailey Baldwin's Bright Pink Hair Will Banish Your Winter Blues

The holidays are over, and for some people, their winter blues have officially set in. However, here to lift your seasonal depression is Hailey Baldwin and her bright head of hair.

The newly-minted Mrs. Bieber, known for her platinum blonde mane, just dyed her locks highlighter pink.

On Friday, the model's signature lob diverted from its customary golden hue with a freshly dyed shade of pink. Hailey let her new hair color speak for itself, wearing an outfit constructed of neutral tones, including an oversize brown plaid coat, a charcoal camisole, and black sweats.

This isn't the first time Baldwin tested out the rosy hair trend. During the Met Gala in 2018, she temporarily dyed her strands a similar color, accessorizing with an angelic flower crown and her date Shawn Mendes. Soon after, Hailey ditched both Mendes and her pink hair. But something tells us this time around, it'll stick.

So, if you're still contemplating a change in your beauty look for 2019, go ahead and take the plunge like Hailey. It will certainly pay off.