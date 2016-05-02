Hailee Steinfeld's One-Minute Secret to a Red Carpet-Ready Complexion

It would be safe to assume that if you were set to walk the red carpet, perform, and attend an award show like Hailee Steinfeld did at the 2016 Radio Disney Music Awards on Saturday in L.A., prepping your skin so it’s fresh and radiant all night long would be a massive undertaking. But thanks to her makeup artist Stephen Sollitto, Steinfeld’s complexion was ready to hit the red carpet in one minute flat—seriously.

Sollitto treated Steinfeld’s skin with Bioré Self Heating One Minute Mask ($7; target.com) prior to applying her makeup to cleanse her complexion and create a clean base. “For an event like this where there's a red carpet, a performance and an after party, fresh skin is essential for creating the perfect canvas. If it doesn’t look healthy – no makeup is going to help. So, to prep Hailee’s face I used Bioré Self Heating One Minute Mask,” Sollitto said of his method.

Consider Bioré’s mask the CliffNotes of face masking. The thermal charcoal-based mask warms up to open pores and draw out dirt, oil and surface toxins so that the complexion is left squeaky clean without depriving the skin of its natural moisture. A glowing complexion has truly never been this effortless.