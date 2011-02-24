Hailee Steinfeld Used to Model for Guess and Gap

We're excited to see what True Grit star Hailee Steinfeld will wear to the Oscars this Sunday. Already the Best Supporting Actress nominee's fashion choices have been admirable, wearing dresses by Prabal Gurung, Marc Jacobs, Prada, and Marchesa, to name a few. Turns out, she's had good practice for red-carpet posing—Steinfeld started as a model! "I signed with a print agent before I signed with a theatrical agent, so I had been [modeling] for about a year before the acting really started to pick up for me," she told Vanity Fair, adding that her first job was modeling for Gap. She also modeled for Guess Kids, and we got our hands on one her campaigns (check out an 11-year-old Steinfeld inset). Perhaps that's when she first learned to love stripes!

