Hailee Steinfeld Just Dropped Her First Single—and It's Pretty Great

It appears all that quality time with Taylor Swift has had quite an impact on Hailee Steinfeld. After an onslaught of social media teases, the Pitch Perfect 2 actress released her debut single today to collective Internet insanity—and it's pretty awesome. Called (and hashtagged) "Love Myself," it's an empowering, upbeat dance track that sounds like a mix of Ariana Grande, Icona Pop, and, yes, Swift, all of which translates to every club-goer's dream. Lyrics like "I love me / Gonna love myself, no I don't need anybody else" will surely have you gyrating all weekend long. Listen to the full audio track below.

