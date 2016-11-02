Hailee Steinfeld Still Lives with Her Parents and Loves It

Hailee Steinfeld recently visited Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss some typical teen topics: Halloween costumes, living at home, and buying a car. But unlike most 19-year-olds, Steinfeld has a record deal and an Oscar nom under her belt—not so typical.

Even so, the actress and singer stays down to earth—due in part to her close bond with her family.

“I’m still at home—not ashamed,” Steinfeld said of her living situation during Tuesday night's episode. The actress told host Jimmy Kimmel that she has considered moving out of her parents’ house, but can never quite take the plunge.

“I have mornings where I wake up and I’m like ‘All right, this is it. I’m out,’” Steinfeld said. “And then I leave town for a couple weeks and all I ever want to do is come home to a house full of people.”

Though she relies on her family, there’s no doubt that Steinfeld’s independence has gotten her far. When it comes to fashion, the True Grit actress has a style that’s completely her own—and as fierce as can be.

Steinfeld arrived at the late-night talk show in a form-fitting mid-calf length David Koma dress, which bore a generous slit up the actress’s right thigh and a shimmering multicolored torso. The stylish up-and-comer wore her long dark hair down and with the front strands slicked back to showcase her widow’s peak.

We’re giving this eye-catching look two thumbs way up.