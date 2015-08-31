Hailee Steinfeld on Her Evolving Style and Why She Looks to Demi Lovato for Inspiration

Last night's MTV Video Music Awards brought out some of the biggest stars and naturally they were all their to make an even bigger fashion statement. Even the Pitch Perfect 2 actress Hailee Steinfeld couldn't help but to obsess over the abundance of style stars.

While wearing a white Stella McCartney number with a futuristic choker Steinfeld admitted to InStyle, "I'm always looking to try something new." The chic ensemble was definitely a fun risk for such an exciting event, and for Steinfeld it's all about taking a risk. She continued, "I don't know that there's really anything in particular that I ever lean towards."

Although Steinfeld is open to experimenting and trying out new outfits she did confess that there's one celebrity whose looks she's always obsessed with. "Demi Lovato always looks amazing," said Steinfeld while explaining that she would totally love to steal her style. "She always kills everything she wears."

-With reporting by Scott Huver

