Gwyneth's Holiday Detox Secret

PatrickMcMullan/Sipa
Joyann King
Jan 08, 2010 @ 9:00 am

Post-holiday over-indulgence can leave everyone feeling sluggish and bloated, including Hollywood celebrities! In her latest GOOP newsletter, Gwyneth Paltrow shares her secrets behind her new year's detox plan—Organic Avenue's LOVE cleanse! The N.Y.C. health food store, founded by Doug Evans and Denise Mari, offers four different 5-day cleanses of varying levels. "The result was pretty amazing and the juices and smoothies (esp. the coconut mylk and the cacao smoothie) were so delicious. They make a cleanse easy," wrote Paltrow. If you aren't in Manhattan, Mari shared at-home recipes for a DIY fast.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!