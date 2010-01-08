Gwyneth's Holiday Detox Secret

Post-holiday over-indulgence can leave everyone feeling sluggish and bloated, including Hollywood celebrities! In her latest GOOP newsletter, Gwyneth Paltrow shares her secrets behind her new year's detox plan—Organic Avenue's LOVE cleanse! The N.Y.C. health food store, founded by Doug Evans and Denise Mari, offers four different 5-day cleanses of varying levels. "The result was pretty amazing and the juices and smoothies (esp. the coconut mylk and the cacao smoothie) were so delicious. They make a cleanse easy," wrote Paltrow. If you aren't in Manhattan, Mari shared at-home recipes for a DIY fast.