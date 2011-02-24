Gwyneth Paltrow’s Barbados Bikini: Found!

Splash News; Courtesy of Tory Burch
Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 24, 2011 @ 1:15 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow hit the beaches of Barbados over President's Day weekend, and one of the cute bikinis she wore while splashing around was this two-piece navy-and-white striped suit by Tory Burch. The sailor-inspired classic style is still available on ToryBurch.com—the top and bottom sells for $95 per piece. The next time we'll see Paltrow will be this Sunday for the Academy Awards, where she'll perform "Coming Home," the Oscar-nominated song from her film Country Strong.

MORE: The Best Celebrity Bikinis of 2010Who Designed Rihanna's Panther Swimsuit?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!