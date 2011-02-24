Gwyneth Paltrow’s Barbados Bikini: Found!

Gwyneth Paltrow hit the beaches of Barbados over President's Day weekend, and one of the cute bikinis she wore while splashing around was this two-piece navy-and-white striped suit by Tory Burch. The sailor-inspired classic style is still available on ToryBurch.com—the top and bottom sells for $95 per piece. The next time we'll see Paltrow will be this Sunday for the Academy Awards, where she'll perform "Coming Home," the Oscar-nominated song from her film Country Strong.

MORE: • The Best Celebrity Bikinis of 2010 • Who Designed Rihanna's Panther Swimsuit?