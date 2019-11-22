Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoe Saldana, and Kate Hudson Have an Unexpected New Gig

If you're looking to book your next vacation, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Hudson, and Zoe Saldana are hoping to give your wanderlust a little bit of a nudge. The trio front Visit Dubai's latest tourism campaign, which hopes to show the entire world that the Middle Eastern destination is more than just megamalls and a place glossed over in the second Sex and the City movie.

Through individual videos, each superstar explores a different part of Dubai's culture. Titled "A Story Takes Flight," the latest campaign is meant to get travelers excited, whether they're into laid-back vacays or hoping for high-adrenaline adventures.

"Join Gwyneth, Kate, and Zoe as they each experience a different story of Dubai. Watch as their journeys unfold, each discovering the magic of the city with surprises around every corner," a statement from Visit Dubai reads.

In behind-the-scenes footage, Paltrow explained that a world traveler like herself still managed to find some surprises. While she's known to front the unexpected for goop (yoni eggs, anyone?), being the face of an entire city could be a first for her.

"My time in Dubai was beyond anything I expected and there's still so much more to see," Paltrow said.

Hudson's clip speaks more about the people in Dubai: "It's incredible to find such a vibrant art and music community in the heart of such a modern, futuristic city — which is what most people think Dubai is. But really, the friendliness of the people is what made my visit amazing, and it's why I'll come back." Add tourism spokesperson to her growing list of endeavors, right after vodka entrepreneur.

And as for Saldana, she's highlighting the excitement and extreme activities available for visitors. While she's no stranger to being the face of beauty (L'Oréal Paris) or fashion (7 for all Mankind), seeing her on a motorcycle is giving us the badass Gamora vibes that we've been missing.

Check out all three clips, below.

Visit Dubai first teased Paltrow and Co.'s campaign during Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's video, which was released earlier this year. In that clip, Paltrow made a cameo at the very end, which had many sources speculating that she'd take over the campaign and bring it to a wider, global audience.

"As a city, we were thrilled to have the opportunity to host Gwyneth, Zoe, and Kate and work with such an incredible director, which Reed [Morano] is," Issam Kazim, CEO of Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, told Harper's Bazaar Arabia. "Through the eyes of the actresses, we see the values, connections, and experiences that are engrained in the fabric of Dubai. This is what we represent. We are proud to be a city home to over 200 nationalities and we welcome visitors to write the next chapter of their story here.”