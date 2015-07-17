Gwyneth Paltrow Teaches the Art of a Yawn on Goop

If you think you know how to yawn, think again. Gwyneth Paltrow breaks down the proper way to yawn and the importance of the act in a post on her website. [Goop]

Here are more must-clicks to visit during your lunch break:

1. Sixty years ago today Disneyland opened its magical doors in California. This is how it looked way back then. [6 ABC]

2. It may have taken 21 years, but the Team USA is back on top as winner of the 2015 International Math Olympiad. [Washington Post]

3. Nick Offerman attempts to prove that pizza grows on trees in this hilarious healthy lunch parody video. [Ad Week]

4. We'll say cheers to this totally awesome wedding toast sung by two sisters of the bride. [Today]

5. He's only 12 years old, but this boy has already completed a marathon on each continent! Now he's gearing up to conquer the 50 states. [People]