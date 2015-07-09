Gwyneth Paltrow's Look at the Valentino Couture Show Was Red-Hot Perfection

Upstaging a fashion show brimming with beyond beautiful couture creations is a near impossible feat, but Gwyneth Paltrow did just that Thursday evening in Rome. By invitation of Valentino Garavani himself (they were front-row seat mates), the blonde beauty arrived at the Valentino Haute Couture "Mirabilia Romae" fall 2015 show and promptly stole the spotlight.

She swept onto the dramatic set, which had been erected right outside the brand's new flagship store in Piazza Mignanelli, in a diaphanous siren-red Valentino gown with a plunging neckline and an airy silhouette that fluttered and billowed with her every move. Given the gown's dramatic flair, it had enough power to stand on its own, which Paltrow knew all too well—she styled it with nothing else but her signature blonde stick-straight strands.

But she wasn't the only celebrity in attendance. Tilda Swinton joined her in the front row in an optic-white high-neck Valentino gown with panels on each side of the bodice—a look that very much catered to her offbeat, slightly eccentric style.

Franco Origlia/Getty Images

