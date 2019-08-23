Gwyneth Paltrow's Throwback Pic Proves She Hasn't Aged Since Her Teens

Thursdays always offer up the best throwback pics from our favorite celebs and this week was no different. Gwyneth Paltrow gave everyone beach-weekend vibes with her latest post, which shows her having a great time on the sand. However, even though it's clearly labeled as a throwback pic with the requisite #tbt, it's clear that Paltrow either knows some sort of secret to everlasting youth that the rest of the world doesn't or she's aging backward. Whatever the magic is, Paltrow's not sharing and her A-list pals are taking notice.

"I've always been a summer girl," Paltrow wrote under the snapshot, which shows her relaxing on a beach under a red shade. She's wearing a T-shirt with the sleeves tied up with ribbons, something most people will recognize from their memories of homeroom and P.E. class. The ribbons caught the attention of goop staffer Katie Bolz, who wrote, "Bring the purple T-shirt ribbons back." Paltrow was quick to quip back with "#personalstyle."

Image zoom Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

RELATED: Brad Falchuk and Gwyneth Paltrow Have a Sweet Reason for Finally Moving in Together

It wasn't just goop pals that hopped into the comments. A few of Hollywood's biggest names joined Bolz, noting just how similar Paltrow looks to her teenage self, summer or not.

"Crazy cute," Jennifer Aniston wrote, adding a slew of heart emoji.

Ben Platt, who stars alongside Paltrow in The Politician, joked, "Is this from last week?"

Fellow fountain of youth frequenter Rob Lowe compared Paltrow to her 15-year-old daughter with the simple comment "Apple!"

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow on How it Felt to Become “Super Famous” in the ‘90s

Paltrow's addressed the idea of aging before and contrary to the evidence that she's somehow managed to avoid it altogether, she says she's not scared. She noted that older she got, the less important it is to be focusing on outer beauty. Instead, she noted, what's on the inside matters more and more.

"It's a weird thing to be ... I don't mean in a pejorative way objectified,' but sort of cast as something and put in a box," she said on goop’s podcast, The Beauty Closet. "You get to a point where it's like your pulchritude is waning in a way, and your inner beauty is really coming out ... It's this funny shift that's happening, it's like you feel so good, you know who you are, hopefully you value the relationships in your life, and your work, and your contribution to the world."