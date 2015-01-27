Gwyneth Paltrow to Tackle Comfort Food in Her Next Cookbook

Image zoom Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

When one thinks of Gwyneth Paltrow’s cooking, comfort food doesn't immediately come to mind—but that may soon change. The actress and lifestyle guru revealed Friday on Rachael that she is working on a third cookbook and it will focus on "clean comfort food."

The Goop founder told host Rachael Ray: "I think I might do appetizers for a party section. It's like you're having a party, and you don't want to be in the kitchen—like make-ahead trays and stuff you can stick in the oven and have around. I would love easy party food and kid-family food, and that's where I am right now."

Paltrow also shared a funny story about a bad cooking experience she had as a teen. "I went to the store and bought some eggplant, a jar of tomato sauce, and some really rubbery mozzarella cheese. I didn't know that when you cook eggplant, you first have to sweat it to get all the bitter juice out, and I didn't realize that you also have to bread eggplant parmesan and fry it before," she said. "So I put slices of raw eggplant with jarred tomato sauce and mozzarella. And everyone threw up." (Luckily, that recipe will not be included in the new book.)

The third book follows 2011's My Father's Daughter: Delicious, Easy Recipes Celebrating Family & Togetherness and 2013's It's All Good: Delicious, Easy Recipes That Will Make You Look Good and Feel Great. The former focused on family recipes that had been handed down to her (and features a foreword by her good friend Mario Batali) while the latter focused on beneficial recipes for the healthy eater and those on strict diets.

Watch Paltrow tell Rachael Ray about her upcoming cookbook and eggplant mishap below:

