Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Another Case for Sweet Summer Shorts

After sunbathing along the Italian coast and taking to Goop to teach the world how to properly yawn, Gwyneth Paltrow stepped into Los Angeles’s LAX airport yesterday looking bronzed and relaxed. The stunning actress marched out of her black SUV sporting multi-print knee-length shorts by Mother of Pearl ($450; goop.com). And though her choice patterned bottoms gave off a '90s-grunge vibe, the star paired the standout piece with a loose-fitting white shirt and a gold chain necklace. Her sunglasses (which screamed “get me to the terminal!”), sleek brown-heeled booties, and royal blue tote added to the polished appearance of the finished ensemble. Let’s wait and see where she’s off to next.

RELATED VIDEO: I'm Obsessed: Re/Done Jeans