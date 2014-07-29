Gwyneth Paltrow Steps Out in an Eye Catching Midi-Dress for Hamptons Party

Gwyneth Paltrow stepped out for a special screening of Hector and the Search for Happiness last night in East Hampton, N.Y., and we're loving her casual summer look. Paltrow caught our eye in a chic Wes Gordon patterned midi-dress featuring green and cream fanned out leaves. She topped off the easy ensemble with chunky heels, minimal makeup, and her signature straight locks.

The actress was joined at the event by family and friends including Chris Martin, Blythe Danner, Simon Pegg, Tracy Anderson, and more. Following the screening, the group celebrated at an after party hosted by Serena & Lily at their Wainscott store.

Based on Francois Lelord’s 2010 novel of the same name, Hector and the Search for Happiness tells the story of a quirky psychiatrist who sets out on a quest for fulfillment by attempting to discover the true meaning of happiness, thus helping himself and his patients. Look for the film when it hits select theaters September 19.

