Here's How Gwyneth Paltrow and Her Son Are Enjoying What's Left of Summer

All good things must come to an end, including celebrity summer vacation photos. But Gwyneth Paltrow and had a great run this year—she shared images of her kids enjoying the Hamptons, beautiful beaches in Europe, and even a hangout session with Taylor Swift. And in her latest Instagram post, Paltrow says farewell to summer in a cute black-and-white photo of her in the pool in front of a beautiful house with her son Moses, 9, and a friend. "Dog days are done #backtoschool," she captioned it:

Dog days are done #backtoschool A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 1, 2015 at 6:36pm PDT

Paltrow is not only mourning the end of summer and its hours of hanging around the pool, but also its fresh summer vegetables. The cookbook author also shared a photo of gorgeous tomatoes and fruits and wrote in the caption, "End of summer take #justpicked":

End of summer take #justpicked A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 25, 2015 at 9:00am PDT

Last week she also shared a snap of her friend Uma Thurman enjoying a beautiful Hamptons sunset:

Don't know what's prettier, sunset or @ithurman #sheltersunset A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 22, 2015 at 6:23pm PDT

While it's sad to see summer come to a close, Paltrow seems to have gotten the most out of the season!

