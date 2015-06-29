Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Adorable Photo of Her Son at Taylor Swift's London Concert

Instagram/gwynethpaltrow
Jennifer Davis
Jun 29, 2015 @ 12:30 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow is one cool mom. The actress took her 9-year-old son, Moses, to see Taylor Swift perform at London's Hyde Park over the weekend and of course pop star treated the adorable mother-son duo with a special meet and greet.

"#TaylorSwift, thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever," Paltrow captioned the photo (below), which was captured by none other than Swift's bestie Karlie Kloss—you can see her topknot in the mirror behind the trio!

#taylorswift thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever. #hydepark 🇬🇧❤️

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Swift's performance drew a large crowd of A-list stars, including her squad of besties. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Martha Hunt, Serena Williams, and Cara Delevingne all joined the singer on stage during the concert. So many #squadgoals, so little time.

PHOTOS: Celebrity Kids Who Look Just Like Their Famous Parents

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!