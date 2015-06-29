Gwyneth Paltrow Shares an Adorable Photo of Her Son at Taylor Swift's London Concert

Gwyneth Paltrow is one cool mom. The actress took her 9-year-old son, Moses, to see Taylor Swift perform at London's Hyde Park over the weekend and of course pop star treated the adorable mother-son duo with a special meet and greet.

"#TaylorSwift, thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever," Paltrow captioned the photo (below), which was captured by none other than Swift's bestie Karlie Kloss—you can see her topknot in the mirror behind the trio!

#taylorswift thanks for giving me and my little man our best date night ever. #hydepark 🇬🇧❤️ A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jun 29, 2015 at 2:13am PDT

Swift's performance drew a large crowd of A-list stars, including her squad of besties. Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Martha Hunt, Serena Williams, and Cara Delevingne all joined the singer on stage during the concert. So many #squadgoals, so little time.

