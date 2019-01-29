Gwyneth Paltrow Is Being Sued for $3.1 Million After Alleged "Hit-and-Run Ski Crash" 

Turns out that Gwyneth Paltrow gracefully colliding with me on skis somewhere in the snowy mountaintops of Utah before nimbly turning on her heel and skiing into the horizon is not just a long-held fantasy of mine. According to Terry Sanderson, it's something that can — and did — happen IRL.

KUTV reports that Sanderson, a Utah-based doctor, is suing the Oscar-winner for an excess of $3.1 million in damages following an alleged "hit-and-run ski crash" at Deer Valley Resort in Park City Utah back in February of 2016.

The lawsuit reveals this sequence of events from Sanderson's perspective: Paltrow "skied out of control" and hit Sanderson in the back, knocking him over; then she “got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow" where he was suffering from "a brain injury and four broken ribs."

"Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson’s back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out and then leave the scene of the ski crash she caused, but she did it anyway," reads the lawsuit.

In a statement to InStyle, Paltrow's rep said, "This lawsuit is completely without merit. Anyone who reads the facts will realize that."

And Paltrow isn't the only one named. The doctor is also going after Deer Valley ski instructor Eric Christiansen for allegedly filing a false report claiming that Paltrow was not at fault, and also failing to send for help after Sanderson's fall, according to the lawsuit. Christiansen, two other unnamed employees and the resort are also being sued.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Sanderson recalled the aftermath of the alleged crash. "I remember feeling very sore, and my brain felt like novocaine, I felt really numb." Maybe, just maybe, there's a Goop remedy for that.