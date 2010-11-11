Gwyneth Paltrow Sings at CMA Awards

Yep, you read that right. Gwyneth Paltrow took to the stage in Lanvin at last night’s Country Music Association Awards to promote her upcoming movie, Country Strong. While it’s not her first time singing in a movie, it’s a safe bet that it was her first time performing live in front of country greats including Taylor Swift, Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert, not to mention a televised audience of millions. She performed the movie's title song—and received a standing ovation. If you can't wait until the film's December release date to hear Gwyneth sing, watch the video from last night after the jump!

