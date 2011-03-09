Gwyneth Paltrow Signs Record Deal; Returns to Glee

It’s official! After shopping around for a record deal, Gwyneth Paltrow just signed her first contract with Atlantic Records, to the tune of $900,000, AOL reports. Her first album is due out later this year, and while details are still under wraps, Huffington Post reports that it will have a "country pop" sound. Paltrow recently showed off her singing skills at the Country Music Awards, the Grammys, and the Oscars. Last night, she also reprised her role on Glee as flirty substitute teacher Holly Holiday. In between hitting on Mr. Schuester (played by Matthew Morrison), Paltrow covered the  Fleetwood Mac classic "Landslide," Prince’s “Kiss," and Joan Jett’s “Do You Wanna Touch Me.” Tell us: Are you excited for Paltrow's first album?

