Gwyneth Paltrow Shares the Secret to Goop’s Success: “Thick Skin Is Essential”

Gwyneth Paltrow is the first to admit that not every comment about her lifestyle site, Goop, has been positive. The actress launched goop.com back in 2008 as a way to share her wealth of information about travel, dining, and hosting with the wider world. “I suddenly and stunningly had tens of thousands of subscribers who were super engaged, and seemingly as many members of the press and public completely dumbfounded as to why I would ever do something like this,” she wrote in a new LinkedIn blog post.

Now, that newsletter and e-commerce site has nearly a million subscribers and sales that are “doubling and doubling”—Paltrow’s words. The criticism, though, keeps on coming. So how does this #girlboss shake off the haters and focus on the work at hand? Thick skin, and a desire to keep improving.

“When something is criticism that’s not well researched, it doesn’t mean anything to me. Criticism that’s well researched, I listen to and I like. All that other stuff is just noise. I’m so focused on what I’m doing,” she told LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth in an interview (above). “When you have an e-commerce business, no press is bad press. Everything drives people to the site.”

Still, in hindsight, there are some things she would change about her rise to entrepreneurship, including the way she announced her “conscious uncoupling” with husband Chris Martin back in 2014.

“It was a very, very personal project for a long time and I wrote in the first person all the time, so it wasn’t like a break,” she said of the now infamous blog post. “At the time, it was still very small and very personal. It was such a difficult time in my life and I was trying so hard to protect my children and my family, Chris included. We were both fragile. It was really tough. To me, it felt like this is a quiet way to do this and it is contained.”

Now, she wouldn’t feel the same way about announcing a split via the e-commerce site. “It sort of wouldn't be appropriate now. It is a much bigger business and I'm not sure it would be the right place to do something like that,” she said.

What it is the place for, though, is her growing beauty line and just announced first-ever clothing collection launching Sept. 12. “I’ve never known where goop is going. It’s always caught me by surprise,” Paltrow said.

Watch her interview above, and read the actress and entrepreneur’s empowering blog post to learn just how far she plans on taking the brand.