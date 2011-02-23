Gwyneth Paltrow’s Glee Wardrobe: What to Expect!

What will Gwyneth Paltrow wear when she returns to Glee as sex education substitute teacher Holly Holiday this season? Well, we’re as curious as you are, which is why we asked Glee costume designer Lou Eyrich last night at the 13th Annual Costume Designer Awards in Beverly Hills, where she accepted the award for Outstanding Contemporary Television Series. “She has a lot of changes—12 costume changes,” Eyrich (inset) told us. “She goes through three different dance numbers in costume. That was big. We worked hard. She does a tango to Prince’s “Kiss.” It’s awesome.” As for the specific designers, it’s a range. “She wore a lot of Philip Lim,” Eyrich said. “She wears a lot of mini-skirts. She plays a sexy temptress, so she gets to wear a lot of fun, sexy clothes. You put her in anything and she looks amazing.” Paltrow’s return to Glee airs March 8th at 9/8c on FOX.

— Sharon Clott, with reporting by Lindzi Scharf