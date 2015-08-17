Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. (aka Pepper Potts and Iron Man) Take a Beach Selfie

Kelsey Glein
Aug 17, 2015 @ 4:30 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. are BFFs made in superhero heaven. The actors, who play onscreen lovebirds Pepper Potts and Tony Stark in the Iron Man franchise, took a selfie together over the weekend that has us ready for more Marvel flicks.

Paltrow shared the sunny snap on Instagram yesterday, which she captioned: "@robertdowneyjr how I love thee." She also added the duo's onscreen couple nickname, #pepperony. In the beach 'gram, the actress rocks a fresh face and minimal makeup while Downey Jr. wears a camoflauge hat and sunglasses (below).

@robertdowneyjr how I love thee #pepperony

A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Last weekend, the actor also mentioned his and Paltrow's Iron Man characters on the social media platform, posting a portrait of Stark and Iron Man made of salt and pepper (below). "Hopefully Pepper won't get jealous of salt..." he wrote alongside the picture, making a hilarious reference to the actress's name in the hit movie series.

Hopefully Pepper won't get jealous of salt...

A photo posted by Robert Downey, Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on

See Gwyneth Paltrow's No-Makeup Selfie with Look-Alike Daughter Apple

