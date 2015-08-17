Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. (aka Pepper Potts and Iron Man) Take a Beach Selfie

Gwyneth Paltrow and Robert Downey Jr. are BFFs made in superhero heaven. The actors, who play onscreen lovebirds Pepper Potts and Tony Stark in the Iron Man franchise, took a selfie together over the weekend that has us ready for more Marvel flicks.

Paltrow shared the sunny snap on Instagram yesterday, which she captioned: "@robertdowneyjr how I love thee." She also added the duo's onscreen couple nickname, #pepperony. In the beach 'gram, the actress rocks a fresh face and minimal makeup while Downey Jr. wears a camoflauge hat and sunglasses (below).

@robertdowneyjr how I love thee #pepperony A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Aug 16, 2015 at 8:06pm PDT

Last weekend, the actor also mentioned his and Paltrow's Iron Man characters on the social media platform, posting a portrait of Stark and Iron Man made of salt and pepper (below). "Hopefully Pepper won't get jealous of salt..." he wrote alongside the picture, making a hilarious reference to the actress's name in the hit movie series.

Hopefully Pepper won't get jealous of salt... A photo posted by Robert Downey, Jr. (@robertdowneyjr) on Aug 10, 2015 at 8:55am PDT

