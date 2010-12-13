Gwyneth Paltrow Returns to Glee, Joy Behar: Miss America Judge, and More!

1. Gwyneth Paltrow will return to Glee. Hooray! [Access Hollywood]

2. Judges for the Miss America pageant on January 15th will include Joy Behar, Marilu Henner and Dancing With the Stars choreographer Tony Dovolani. [NY Post]

3. Vera Wang showed off her sporty side by sitting courtside at a New York Knicks game with figure skater Evan Lysacek. [Coco Perez]

4. ‘Whip My Hair’ singer Willow Smith has a new hairstyle, a bowlcut bob, which is not whippable in the least. [Stylelite]

5. New engagements! Susan Surandon’s daughter, actress Eva Amurri will wed boyfriend Kyle Martino, and Lauren Bush is now engaged to Ralph Lauren’s son David. [Just Jared]

6. Johnny Depp wears so many clothes at once—not a bad thing, since he coordinates so well. [MTV]