Gwyneth Paltrow's Rare Photo of Daughter Apple Will Melt Your Heart

Proud mom Gwyneth Paltrow, hands down, won Throwback Thursday this week with a never-before-seen photo of her oldest child, Apple.

On May 14 the Iron Man actress wished her mini-me a happy birthday by posting an oh-so-adorable baby picture. She captioned the image (below), "11 years ago this brilliant, kind, hilarious beauty graced our lives. Happy birthday, Apple Martin. I love you with all my heart."

11 years ago this brilliant, kind, hilarious beauty graced our lives. Happy birthday, Apple Martin. I love you with all my heart 💝🎊💖🎉💗 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on May 14, 2015 at 8:09am PDT

You can't help but say, "Aww," when you look into those big innocent blue eyes. Apple is Paltrow's first-born child with ex-husband Chris Martin. The two also have a younger son Moses Martin and they all helped celebrate his older sister's big day at Disneyland in California. Here's to many more happy birthdays, Apple!

