Gwyneth Paltrow Thinks Psychedelics Are the New Conscious Uncoupling

Being a (very) famous former Hollywood fixture and female CEO of an often unconventional lifestyle brand, Gwyneth Paltrow is no stranger to criticism. Goop has come under the public microscope more times than we can count, but the 46-year-old mother-of-two sees the blowback as validation that she’s doing the right thing.

“When we talk about something that is incendiary, I always see in six months other people starting to write about it, and 18 months later, businesses popping up around it. It’s always confirmation to me that we’re on the right track,” Paltrow told The New York Times. “I mean, when I did my gluten-free cookbook in 2015, the press was super negative and there were personal attacks about what I was feeding my children and what kind of mother I am. Now the gluten-free market is huge.”

Another “fail” turned phenomenon? Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin’s “conscious uncoupling.”

“People were like, ‘This is insane, you’re crazy.’ And now it’s sort of talked about as a thing that people think might be possible for them.”

As for the brand’s contentious sex and wellness tools, the Oscar winner is puzzled by the outrage. “I’m always fascinated by why talk about female sexuality or female genitalia makes people so angry. The idea that a woman might have autonomy around her own sexual health or her own feelings, why is that threatening?” she said.

When asked, directly, about the next big Goop-approved fad, Paltrow surprised us once more, claiming that psychedelics may follow in the once trailblazing footsteps of gluten-free and conscious uncoupling.

“I think how psychedelics affect health and mental health and addiction will come more into the mainstream,” she stated before explaining that she’s never actually used any drugs that qualify as psychedelics. “I’m terrified,” she said of trying them.

One thing that’s not on Paltrow’s busy agenda? Acting. Though she has a couple projects currently in development (including a Ryan Murphy series her husband, Brad Falchuk, both executive produced and wrote for), the entrepreneur doesn’t consider herself an actress. Paltrow told NYT that before immersing herself in the lifestyle space she was “masquerading as an actor.” Well, masquerading is what actors do best, so that’s confusing … Maybe Gwyneth and her showbiz career will be the next fully realized pair to consciously uncouple?