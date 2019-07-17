Gwyneth Paltrow Is Hanging Out With Royals Like It's No Big Deal

The reigning queen of new-age wellness is hanging out with real-life royalty in the Hamptons, as one does in the summertime. Page Six reports that Gwyneth Paltrow was seen splashing with Princess Martha Louise of Norway, who posted a photo of their pool session to Instagram, which showed them both glowing (naturally) and smiling alongside "spirit hacker" Shaman Durek.

"Meeting @gwynethpaltrow was such a gift," the royal wrote. "Your wisdom, strength, your clear vision and soft personality with a great sense of humor is so inspiring. Thank you for being who you are and for receiving us all with open arms. So looking forward to our next encounter."

In the photos, Paltrow is sporting a slew of gold necklaces (a look that she's been pretty into lately) and Martha Louise is wearing simple gold disk earrings. Followers can catch a peek of Paltrow's striped bikini in one of the photos. Martha Louise is the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja. The connection between the Hollywood royal and the actual royal lies in Shaman Durek, who is dating Marie Louise and has the plush gig of being Paltrow's spiritual advisor.

"@shamandurek has changed my life, like he does with so many. He has made me realize that unconditional love actually exists here on this planet," Marie Louise wrote in a previous post. She added the hashtag #newfriends to today's Paltrow post, so fans can assume that this budding relationship is still in the beginning stages, though it's sure to blossom with someone like Durek to nurture it.

"I'm so happy my loves have met finally," he wrote in the comments of Marie Louise's post.

Durek and Paltrow go back to the days before goop. He even mentioned that Paltrow's singular vision is part of why he admires her so much. Thanks to her "conscious uncoupling" from ex-husband Chris Martin, Durek explained, Paltrow managed to focus on creating goop and everything that goes along with it, including jade eggs and controversial wellness summits. There's no telling what sort of content this new royal connection will yield, but knowing Paltrow, it's going to be good.