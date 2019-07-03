Gwyneth Paltrow Gave off Grecian Goddess Vibes in a Plunging White Gown

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand and its $5,700 wellness summit has not fared well in the media this week, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at the radiant Goop founder herself.

Paltrow bounced from her In Goop Health duties in London to Paris, where she sat front row at Valentino’s Couture Week show on Wednesday.

The Oscar winner arrived at the show in a billowing white sleeveless gown with a plunging neckline and gold chain-link belt strewn about the waist. She accessorized with similarly gilded chain-link pieces, including a crystal-encrusted choker and delicate bracelets. Paltrow left her blonde locks loose at her shoulders in beachy waves.

Image zoom Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

From the silhouette to the gold accents, Paltrow’s look is giving us serious Greek goddess vibes.

And while we can’t speak directly to the perceived “extortion” of the In Goop Health summit, we can say without a doubt that Paltrow’s front row style is In Goop Taste.