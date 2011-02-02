Gwyneth Paltrow to Perform at Grammys

Sharon Clott Kanter
Feb 02, 2011 @ 12:24 pm

Gwyneth Paltrow plans to fire up her vocal chords for another huge performance! The Country Strong star—who performed live at the Country Music Awards in November—confirmed today that she'll perform Cee Lo Green's "Forget You" song with Green at this year's Grammy Awards, the tune she covered on Glee last season. Muppets will also join the pair on stage, though the puppets' identities remain a mystery, MTV reports. The Grammys air February 13th at 8 p.m. on CBS.

Watch Paltrow singing "Forget You" on Glee after the jump!

