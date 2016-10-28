Gwyneth Paltrow Leans on the Power of Accessories to Turn Up Her Easy Jet-Set Style Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Advertisement More Email Send Text Message Print Gwyneth Paltrow Credit: Sharky/Polite Paparazzi/Splash News After a sun-filled getaway in Spain, Gwyneth Paltrow landed at LAX on Thursday in an eclectic jet-setting ensemble featuring a mix of fall and warm weather pieces. The Goop founder accentuated her glowing tan in a basic white T-shirt, which she paired with a casual patchwork-style colorblock cardigan featuring light blues, greens, and even maroon. The mom-of-two kept the light cover-up closed for the flight, only exposing a hint of teal lining by keeping the last button open. The actress added a pair of slouchy white cropped trousers topped off with a brown buckle belt to the colorful look, before accessorizing with glam designer pieces like a structured black and white Céline tote and casual white Valentino rockstud sneakers ($795; saksfifthavenue.com). RELATED: Apple and Moses Martin Perform with Dad Chris on Stage and They Can Seriously Sing VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow: 50 Best Dressed in Hollywood A pair of cool black aviator sunglasses and sleek middle-parted strands topped off the star's effortlessly chic jet-set attire.

