Gwyneth Paltrow Leans on the Power of Accessories to Turn Up Her Easy Jet-Set Style
After a sun-filled getaway in Spain, Gwyneth Paltrow landed at LAX on Thursday in an eclectic jet-setting ensemble featuring a mix of fall and warm weather pieces.
The Goop founder accentuated her glowing tan in a basic white T-shirt, which she paired with a casual patchwork-style colorblock cardigan featuring light blues, greens, and even maroon. The mom-of-two kept the light cover-up closed for the flight, only exposing a hint of teal lining by keeping the last button open.
The actress added a pair of slouchy white cropped trousers topped off with a brown buckle belt to the colorful look, before accessorizing with glam designer pieces like a structured black and white Céline tote and casual white Valentino rockstud sneakers ($795; saksfifthavenue.com).
A pair of cool black aviator sunglasses and sleek middle-parted strands topped off the star's effortlessly chic jet-set attire.