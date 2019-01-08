Gwyneth Paltrow Just Commented on Another Hilariously NSFW Instagram Post

Gwyneth Paltrow, Instagram-commenter extraordinaire, has struck double-tap gold once again.

The Goop founder reminded us precisely why she’s the authority on overpriced BDSM props on Tuesday when Comments by Celebs unearthed a particularly NSFW post she’d responded to.

Instagram account CrazyBitchProbs_ (a Paltrow favorite), posted a tweet from @Carlyycattt reading, “I wanted to die after my ex left me but than [sic] I found somebody that tied me up and stuck their thumb in my ass. Life is about growth.” While I think this was a missed opportunity for a thumbs-up emoji, Gwyneth’s comment is also pretty good (I guess): “Preach.”

As you surely know, this isn’t the first time the Shallow Hal star has taken her wit to the ‘gram. She’s everywhere (or at least her team of publicists is):

As much as we love all the other iterations of Paltrow’s multi-faceted social media presence, our favorite is hands-down Naughty Gwyneth:

Apple and Moses must love how IG-savvy their mom is …