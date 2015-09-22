Gwyneth Paltrow Snaps a Selfie With Nick Jonas and Makes a Pretty Funny Pun

Gwyneth Paltrow is a woman of many talents, and with her latest Instagram snap the actress-turned-lifestyle guru is adding another one to the list—comedienne. On Monday night, Paltrow snapped a selfie with none other than Nick Jonas while at the Scream Queens premiere event in Los Angeles, and while the two are both making funny faces in the 'gram, it's the actress's caption that had us giggling.

"My kids might be #jealous about this sighting...#nickjonas #screamqueens," the actress captioned the shot, referencing Jonas's popular hit, "Jealous." We wouldn't blame Apple and Moses if they were envious of their mom's run-in.

My kids might be #jealous about this sighting... #nickjonas #screamqueens A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Sep 21, 2015 at 11:38pm PDT

Jonas, who plays Boone on the Fox show, also 'grammed a photo from the night. "Scream Queens premiere tonight. Tune in tomorrow night!" he captioned the Instagram of him and his fellow cast members on the red carpet. Scream Queens premieres tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

Scream queens premiere tonight. Tune it tomorrow night! A photo posted by @nickjonas on Sep 21, 2015 at 10:51pm PDT

Related Video: How to Get a Body Like Gwyneth Paltrow

RELATED: See Gwyneth Paltrow's No-Makeup Selfie With Lookalike Daughter Apple