Gwyneth Paltrow's New Cookbook Will Have You Swearing Off Takeout for Good

Gwyneth Patlrow wants you to know that you can make nutritious meals at home in 30 minutes or less, and she's proving it with her new cookbook. The follow-up to the much-hyped It's All Good, her next collection of recipes It's All Easy: Healthy, Delicious Weeknight Meals in Under 30 Minutes promises exactly that—tasty meals that you can whip up quick and won't leave you hating yourself quite like takeout does.

"Gwyneth's fans have been asking for a cookbook that will help them get healthy, yet wonderfully delicious meals on the table during hectic weeknights. So, finally, this essential cookbook features over 125 recipes that can be made in under 30 minutes that are surprisingly tasty and contain little or no sugar, are low in fat, and many have no gluten," the amazon.com description says. Included are recipes for enchiladas, chopped salad with grilled shrimp, and quick sesame noodles. There will also be a section on "lunchbox ideas" that will help you throw together healthy lunches using leftovers.

It's All Easy hits bookshelves in April of 2016. Until then, you can pick up It's All Good on amazon.com.

Related Video: How to Get a Body Like Gwyneth Paltrow

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow Makes Another Case for Sweet Summer Shorts