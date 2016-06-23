Gwyneth Paltrow Shines Bright in Sequins and Gems at Michael Kors's London Store Opening
A memorable Wednesday calls for mingling with Oscar-winning actresses, an occurrence matched only with one-of-a-kind works of art on display. At least that's how Michael Kors chose to spend his hump day last night in London, where the beloved New York designer was in full larger-than-life character to celebrate his brand's newly minted Regent Street store, the largest flagship in Europe.
To cut the ribbon of the impressive new brick-and-mortar locale, Kors welcomed muses like Gwyneth Paltrow, who did what Gwyneth Paltrow does best and shone in a silver-on-silver two-piece frock that consisted of a totally embellished short-sleeve gray sweater with a matching pleated sequined skirt. Her strappy metallic sandals completed the cocktail-appropriate ensemble, but everyone also gawked over artist Clym Evernden's illustrations, which will color the store's windows all summer long.
Inside of a lavish dinner setting, Kors sandwiched himself between Paltrow and another boldface beauty: Jessica Chastain. The trio enjoyed white wine and, like most partygoers, didn't forget to pose for Insta-ready pics as they donned paper aviator-like glasses with Evernden's drawings on them. For Chastain, the sunset affair called for a black-and-white patterned dress with a hardware-adorned belt and, like Paltrow wore, strappy sandals.
As Paltrow and Chastain proved, Kors makes glowing in your own skin an effortless affair.