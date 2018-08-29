What Is Gwyneth Paltrow Trying to Tell Us With This Horny Instagram Comment?

Sam Reed
Aug 29, 2018 @ 3:00 pm

Stars — they're just as horny as the rest of us!

Case in point: Gwyneth Paltrow confirmed what we always suspected to be true, but could not confirm ourselves. That is, when she appears engaged and delighted by conversation, she's really "thinking about dick."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

We'll back up a beat. On Tuesday, meme maker Tucker Bellingrath (@gaybestfriend) posted a photo of Paltrow chilling out max and relaxing all cool in a hot tub, a martini — organic and gluten-free, we're sure — less than an arm's length away. The meme was captioned, "Me at happy hour pretending to listen to my friends but really thinking about dick." Relatable, right?

Now, we're sure there are hundreds, nay thousands, of memes of Paltrow floating around the on the great world wide web. She's the lady that introduced us to "conscious uncoupling" and vaginal steaming after all. In other words, perfect meme fodder.

But the 45-year-old singled out this photo specifically for commentary. As first pointed out by the account Comments by Celebs, she joked (?), "Ain't that the damn truth." Gwyneth! We're screaming. We're also paging Brad Falchuk (the Glee co-creator to which the actress is engaged). Has he heard the good news?

Lemme get an amen real quick. #CommentsByCelebs

A post shared by @ commentsbycelebs on

So now the question is, was GP simply trolling herself? Or was she trying to tell us something?? We'll be anxiously awaiting the next Goop article about it.

