Gwyneth Paltrow Looked to Beyonce for Tips

Gwyneth Paltrow didn't just become a country music singer overnight. The Oscar-winning actress (and Glee guest star) relied on her friends for pointers to perfect her role in Country Strong. "I was playing a bonafide superstar and that’s what kind of scared me the most," our January cover girl told Good Morning America." I thought, 'How am I going to realistically pull this off?' So I studied Beyonce to see how she performs and that kind of amazing confidence she has. I thought if I could just channel a little thimbleful of Beyonce’s confidence, then you know." Catch Country Strong when it opens nationwide on Friday. And for more from Gwyneth Paltrow, pick up a copy of January's InStyle issue, on newsstands now.

MORE:• Gwyneth Paltrow's 2010 CMA Performance• Leighton Meester: Country Music Career?