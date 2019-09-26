Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Wants Her Legacy to Be Goop, Not Acting

Her goopness wants everyone to remember her for yoni eggs, energy healing, and yoga retreats, not Shakespeare in Love and Pepper Potts. During an appearance at the Advertising Week conference, Gwyneth Paltrow explained that even though she's had a great career as an actor, she isn't exactly passionate about that particular career path and wants to put the focus on more authentic pursuits, such as goop. The comments come as she's set to appear in The Politician, the latest project from Ryan Murphy, Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan.

"I wouldn't say I'm that passionate about it anymore … I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career," Paltrow said of her career. "At a certain point, I felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do … so I did a little pivot."

Paltrow adds that part of what got her back in front of the camera was her husband. While she was happy to focus on growing goop (she serves as the company's CEO), he "dragged" her back to acting. It wasn't all bad, though, because she says that the project itself was a great experience and ended up being an amzing show.

"I married a TV writer ... he's fantastic but he sort of dragged me back to the old job," Gwyneth said about The Politician. "It's good ... It's funny, it has got a very specific tone and I really like it, I think it's really good."

During her panel with Harry Kargman, founder and CEO of Kargo, Paltrow noted that she wants to break ground with entrepreneurship and exposing people to new things, not just make more movies.

"I really want goop to have a much bigger legacy than I did as a celebrity," Gwyneth said about her brand. "We try to break rules and do things our own way, but always very authentically."

Back in March, Paltrow told the New York Times that she never really felt like herself when she was acting.

"I was masquerading as an actor," she said. That mic drop may shock many people, especially since Paltrow has an Emmy and an Oscar for her screen work, but she notes that one person actually felt relieved. Paltrow's mom, Blythe Danner, never wanted her daughter to go into the family business.

"She always said, 'Oh, please don’t be an actress,'" Paltrow explained. "She was pleading with me to leverage my intellectual self more than my artistic self, and I think she was just trying to protect me from a lot of rejection. It can be a heartbreaking career."

But Paltrow's waffled on the topic before. During an appearance on morning television, she noted that she never explicitly said that she wanted to quit the biz. She just wanted to try new things and put making movies on the back burner.

"I've never said that I am quitting acting," Paltrow told Savannah Guthrie on Good Morning America. "Goop is my full-time passion ... occasionally, when [an acting job] is the right thing and it works out around my children and my goop life, I'm able to participate. I think I'm just not focused on full-time acting right now."