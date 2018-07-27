Gwyneth Paltrow Is Not "Becky with the Good Hair," Thank You Very Much

Few things have gotten Beyoncé's #Beyhive as fired up as the 2016 release of her Lemonade album song "Sorry," and with good reason. In case you've been living under a rock, the song referenced her husband Jay-Z's cheating scandal and a mistress Bey called "Becky with the good hair," inspiring legions of internet sleuths to speculate about the truth.

Two years later, we're still unsure who she's referring to. But Amber Rose named Gwyneth Paltrow as the culprit during a radio show earlier this week ... much to Paltrow's displeasure. 

And now, it sounds like Paltrow wants to shout from the rooftops that she is not, in fact, "Becky with the good hair." Not at all. Her rep told People that the rumor is “completely absurd and 100 percent false."

“Gwyneth and Beyoncé and Jay-Z are still very close friends so none of this makes any sense," an anonymous source said

Paltrow even sounded off on the theory herself when a fan asked her about it in a comment on her Instagram.

Glad we cleared that up. #CommentsByCelebs

"WHAT???" she wrote. "Of course not, that is ABSURD. Good lord."

That settles that, but can the real Becky please stand up?

