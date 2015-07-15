Gwyneth Paltrow Enjoys the Italian Shore in a Scintillating Bikini

As an actress, mother, and healthy lifestyle addict it’s safe to say that Gwyneth Paltrow has a taste for la dolce vita. Who else can seamlessly transition from a stunning bright red Valentino couture dress one day to sunbathing along the Italian shore the next? That’s exactly why we’re particularly obsessed with Paltrow’s latest outing in (what else?) a two-piece pink, yellow, and white bikini that showcases just how hard the star works to maintain her toned physique.

On Monday, the blonde beauty wore the sexy number while enjoying a romantic European vacation with her reported beau, Brad Falchuk. After arriving into Positano, the couple took some time to tan and dive into the Italian waters, where they were spotted packing on the PDA. And despite how strict of a diet the star may maintain in order to stay fit, that regimen didn’t stop her from enjoying some local pasta.

When in Rome...make your own pasta!Chef Rosa had me blend the egg with basil before I mixed with flour... Green tagliolini 💚Served with a simple sauce of blanched Roma tomatoes and fresh burrata. Will post whole recipe soon on #goop 🇮🇹🍝😍 A photo posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 13, 2015 at 10:04am PDT

But she didn't just indulge in the region's cuisine, she also tried her hand at making it herself. “Chef Rosa had me blend the egg with basic before I mixed with flour…Green tagliolini served with a simple sauce of blanched Roma tomatoes and fresh burrata,” she captioned an Instagram shot (above). Bikini sporting by day and pasta eating by night? That’s what we call living the good life.

